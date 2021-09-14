Rock Creek Group LP Buys New Shares in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after buying an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at about $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in I-Mab by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,559 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,656,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 877,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.66.

Shares of I-Mab stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.84. 1,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,814. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

