Rock Creek Group LP Has $73.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,663,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,858 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 10.9% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $73,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 268,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 176,471 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 73,838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,176.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 151,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,632,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,831 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

