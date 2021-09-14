Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 2,714 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,947,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,184,000 after acquiring an additional 105,841 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 42,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 88,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 71,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.52. 164,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,310,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

