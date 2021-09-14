Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 120,435 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 364.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,435 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 315.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 396.7% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 145,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $153,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $117.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $75.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.