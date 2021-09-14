Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 230.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,269,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 28.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

