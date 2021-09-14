Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $11.64 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 66,192 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 49,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 716,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 92,131 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 867,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.