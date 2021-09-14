Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,202 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 763,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

