Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,601 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

