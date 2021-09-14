ROCKI Market Cap Hits $5.02 Million (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $761,524.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROCKI has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00122001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00180136 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.11 or 1.00273752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.28 or 0.07259040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00870617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002860 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars.

