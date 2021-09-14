Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.02. Ross Stores posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 194,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,219. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average is $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

