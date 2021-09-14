Royal Bank of Canada Increases Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $130.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AFRM. Truist Securities upped their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.21.

AFRM stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.03.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 60.43% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Affirm by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 238,899 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

