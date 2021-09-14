Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives $48.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

RDS-A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

RDS-A traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,309,344 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

