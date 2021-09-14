RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.
Several equities analysts have commented on RMBL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
RMBL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57.
In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,136 shares of company stock worth $545,928 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.
RumbleON Company Profile
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
