Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Rupert Resources stock traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.50. 97,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,161. The stock has a market cap of C$957.36 million and a PE ratio of -102.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.30 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.01.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$3,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,323,790.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

