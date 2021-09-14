Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 23,684 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of MEDNAX worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of MD opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist raised their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

