Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120,802 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 26.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 215.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $69,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

