Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,270 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

