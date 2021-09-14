Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,591 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $31,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $334,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.