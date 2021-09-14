Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.16.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

