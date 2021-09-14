salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 756,356 shares of company stock worth $189,188,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $254.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $248.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

