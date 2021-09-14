Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Sands China alerts:

Shares of SCHYY traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,287. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.16. Sands China has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.