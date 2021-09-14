Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

