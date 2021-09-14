Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCFLF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

SCFLF opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

