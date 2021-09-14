Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,668,000 after buying an additional 865,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after buying an additional 1,510,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,559,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

