Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,625,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,680,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

