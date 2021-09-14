Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,589. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.