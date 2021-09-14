Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCRYY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Scor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Commerzbank raised shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Scor alerts:

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $3.11 on Monday. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.2178 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.