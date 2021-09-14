Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Commerzbank raised Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Scor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $3.11 on Friday. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2178 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

