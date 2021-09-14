SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of SEAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 72,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,805. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.78. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SeaChange International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 5,134.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 767,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.62% of SeaChange International worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

