SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 80,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SeaChange International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.62% of SeaChange International worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

