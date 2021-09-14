Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.87 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

ROK opened at $315.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.00. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $327.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

