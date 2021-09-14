Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $181.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.25. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.44 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

