Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,320 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MPC shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

MPC opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

