Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 3,100 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 80,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average is $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

