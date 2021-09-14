Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 154,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 582.86%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

