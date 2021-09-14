Sei Investments Co. Acquires 13,439 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

WABC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

