Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $204,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $268.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.67. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $289.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,999,486. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

