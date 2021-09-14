Sei Investments Co. Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after buying an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,967,000 after acquiring an additional 187,776 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $177.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.47. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

