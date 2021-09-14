Sei Investments Co. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 12.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIVN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

