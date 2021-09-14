SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

