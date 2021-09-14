Select Asset Management & Trust Buys 800 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Select Asset Management & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 762,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,100,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several research firms have commented on C. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

