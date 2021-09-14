Select Asset Management & Trust Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Select Asset Management & Trust lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.31. 136,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,001. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

