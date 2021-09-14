Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading Up 5.2%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

About Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF)

Seneca Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Seneca Savings. The firm engages in accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, residential construction loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.