Seven Post Investment Office LP Purchases 6,100 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $103.79. 18,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,542. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $105.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.