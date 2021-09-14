SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Down 8%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 18,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,178,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SGOCO Group by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in SGOCO Group by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

