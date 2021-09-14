Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SHZHY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,724. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $26.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.