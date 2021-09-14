Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

SFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $662.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.74. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after buying an additional 3,095,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 218.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 1,528,580 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after buying an additional 615,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

