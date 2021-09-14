Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.47

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.13, with a volume of 31380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

