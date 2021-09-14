Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Decreases By 87.1%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DDDX remained flat at $$0.11 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,154. 3DX Industries has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

