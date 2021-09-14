Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Decreases By 87.1%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DDDX remained flat at $$0.11 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,154. 3DX Industries has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.
About 3DX Industries
