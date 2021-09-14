Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Increases By 20,200.0%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 20,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Shares of FBBPF stock remained flat at $$2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. FIBRA Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

About FIBRA Prologis

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

